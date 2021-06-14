Deceased male found in Mississauga greenspace

Peel police are investigating after a body was found in Mississauga on Saturday.

Police said they were called after a passerby saw a body in a greenspace in the Derry and Airport Road area.

Investigators said the deceased male has yet to be identified. They added they are unsure if the death is suspicious, but there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Police have been canvassing the area and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.