Loading articles...

Deceased male found in Mississauga greenspace

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Peel police are investigating after a body was found in Mississauga on Saturday.

Police said they were called after a passerby saw a body in a greenspace in the Derry and Airport Road area.

Investigators said the deceased male has yet to be identified. They added they are unsure if the death is suspicious, but there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Police have been canvassing the area and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE - the right lane is blocked for this vehicle fire. #NB400 approaching Innisfil Beach Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
On and off showers and thunderstorms...when will it end? See here 👇🏽
Latest Weather
Read more