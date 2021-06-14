Loading articles...

Cannabis company Hexo reports $20.7M Q3 loss, revenue edges higher

Last Updated Jun 14, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Hexo Corp. reported a loss of $20.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $19.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The cannabis company says the loss amounted to 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 26 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Net revenue totalled $22.7 million, up from $22.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Hexo has made a series of acquisitions this year in a bid to grow market share.

Last month, Hexo announced an agreement to buy cannabis producer Redecan for $925 million in cash and shares as well as another deal to buy 48North Cannabis Corp. for $50 million.

In February, it said it would spend $235 million to buy Zenabis Global Inc. and its Namaste, Re-Up, Blazery and Founders Reserve brands. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HEXO)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 express ramp to 400 - issues are now on the bullnose. All live lanes are open. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:16 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a chance of some wet weather today. More weather details every 10minute…
Latest Weather
Read more