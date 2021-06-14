Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cannabis company Hexo reports $20.7M Q3 loss, revenue edges higher
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 14, 2021 8:13 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 14, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — Hexo Corp. reported a loss of $20.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $19.5 million in the same quarter last year.
The cannabis company says the loss amounted to 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 26 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.
Net revenue totalled $22.7 million, up from $22.1 million in the same quarter last year.
Hexo has made a series of acquisitions this year in a bid to grow market share.
Last month, Hexo announced an agreement to buy cannabis producer Redecan for $925 million in cash and shares as well as another deal to buy 48North Cannabis Corp. for $50 million.
In February, it said it would spend $235 million to buy Zenabis Global Inc. and its Namaste, Re-Up, Blazery and Founders Reserve brands.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.