CFL votes to start 2021 season in August after meeting

The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.

The league’s board of governors have voted unanimously in favour of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the ’21 campaign on August 5.

The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June but later pushed back the start to August and reduced the number of games to 14.

The CFL said it will release a 2021 schedule Tuesday. The board approval means training camp will be scheduled to begin July 10.

The Grey Cup game was also pushed back from November 21 to December 12 in Hamilton.

The province of Ontario announced Monday it has accelerated its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues.

Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that high-level teams can now hold non-contact practice and dry-land training in Ontario.

Teams and leagues will be allowed to resume games as soon as August, although there is currently no plan to allow spectators.