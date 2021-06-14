Loading articles...

5.0 quake strikes off Dominican Republic coast

Last Updated Jun 14, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 54 miles (87 kilometers) and was felt in the Dominican Republic and parts of Puerto Rico.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The Associated Press

