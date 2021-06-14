Loading articles...

1 dead in shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey

Last Updated Jun 14, 2021 at 6:16 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Clearview Heights and Black Creek Trail, in the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

