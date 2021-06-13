Loading articles...

Woman in 20s found seriously injured on rural road in Durham region

Police on scene in the area where a woman was found injured on the road in Durham Region on June 13, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Durham police are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a woman was found seriously injured on a rural road in the region on Sunday morning.

Police say the woman in her 20s was found around 7:15 a.m. on Coates Road.

They are investigating how she came to be injured and trying to determine if she was thrown from a vehicle or struck by it.

The area on Coates between Oakridge Trail and Stevenson Road has been closed for the investigation.

No further details have been released.

