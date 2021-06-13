Loading articles...

Two dead, two in custody after late-night Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 11:53 pm EDT

Two people are dead following a late-night shooting in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

Two people are dead following a shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Danforth Road and Savarin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two suspects have been taken into custody.

