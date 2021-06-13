Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 215, while the number of people in intensive care fell by one to 58.

The province gave 97,000 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours and added several thousand from previous days to its tally, for a total of 6,697,703 shots administered so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021

The Canadian Press

