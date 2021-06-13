Six-year-old girl drowns at Oshawa house party

Durham police say a six-year old child has died after drowning at a large house party in Oshawa on Saturday.

Police were called to a home near Birchview Drive and Ormond Drive around 7 p.m. and when they arrived, officers were told a six-year-old girl was missing.

Police searched the property and found the child in the pool. An officer dove into the pool to rescue the child and officers performed CPR while paramedics were called.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“DRPS continue to support the family during this horrible tragedy and encourage all families to exercise extreme care when dealing with water safety during the summer months,” they said in a release.