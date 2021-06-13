Loading articles...

2 injured in shooting at Finch Avenue and Markham Road overnight

Police on scene at a shooting in the Malvern area on June 13, 2021. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the Malvern area that they believed occurred during a party or gathering.

Police say a man in his 20s showed up at Scarborough Hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday with gunshot wounds. A woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her leg arrived at Sunnybrook Hospital around the same time.

Police believe both victims were shot at a gathering at an industrial building in the area of Finch Avenue and Markham Road. They say they found red cups strewn about in the area and other evidence of a party.

