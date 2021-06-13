Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2021 6:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 6:28 pm EDT
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels crash-landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported. The statement accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching the drone from inside Yemen.
Photos on the state-run Saudi Press Agency showed a substantial section of the roof of a building badly damaged. Another photo showed the motor of the alleged drone and its broken propeller on the ground.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the country’s Saudi-backed government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict the following year to try and weaken the Houthis and drive them out of the capital.
The war has killed more than 130,000 people in Yemen and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.