Police mourn death of Mountie killed in the line of duty in rural Saskatchewan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 13, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT
Police are mourning the death of an RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in rural Saskatchewan yesterday.
Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over at about 8 a.m. in Wolseley, Sask.
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Saskatchewan RCMP says Patton’s colleagues at the Indian Head detachment have been traumatized by his death.
She says it’s a close-knit team, with a “family-like environment” and there will be supports in place to help them through their grief.
Patton, who was 26, had been a Mountie for six years and four months, almost all of which he spent at Indian Head.
Blackmore says a man and a woman have been arrested, and charges are pending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.
The Canadian Press
