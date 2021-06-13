Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $9.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

TORONTO — A lucky lottery player somewhere in Ontario is holding the winning ticket for Saturday’s $9.4 million jackpot.

The winning ticket for the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was also sold in Ontario — as was the ticket for the $250,000 runner up prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 16 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

