Ontario reporting 530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Ontario is reporting 530 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 102 new cases in Toronto, 81 in Peel, 97 in Waterloo, 24 in Hamilton and 24 in Ottawa.

There were more than 20,700 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The province reported 502 new cases and 15 deaths on Saturday.

There are now 373 people hospitalized in the province with 426 in the ICU.

There were 186,415 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 11,208,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. So far, 1,796,782 people in the province are now fully vaccinated.