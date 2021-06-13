Man, 54, facing 121 charges after auto break-ins in downtown core

A 54-year-old Toronto man is facing more than 120 charges related to a series of automobile break-ins over an eight month span.

Police say the incidents began in November 2020 and continued through until June 7, 2021.

According to investigators the suspect targeted parking garages in the areas of Spadina Road and Bernard Avenue, Bathurst street and Wellington Avenue, King Street West and Stafford Street, King Street West and Shaw Street, and Front Street West and Bathurst Street.

In total, the suspect is alleged to have broken into 115 vehicles resulting in almost $89,000 in damage.

Jose Manuel Freitas has been charged with 115 counts of mischief to auto and six counts of theft from auto.