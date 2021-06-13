Loading articles...

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 7:58 pm EDT

Blood stains remain in the street at the 400 block of 6th Street in Austin, Texas where a man shot and wounded 13 people at about 1:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested. The department provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for a second suspect who is still at large. An investigation is ongoing.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight Saturday — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

The Associated Press

