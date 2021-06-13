Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Knesset meets to approve new government, end Netanyahu term
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2021 9:10 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT
The latest on Israel’s incoming government (all times local):
4:05 p.m.
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The parliament is to hold a debate ahead of a vote of confidence for a new coalition government formed by a collection of Netanyahu’s opponents.
If the coalition is approved, Naftali Bennett, a former ally turned rival of Netanyahu, would become prime minister over a disparate coalition of parties from the political right, left and center. Netanyahu is slated to become the opposition leader.
Bennett, whose parents immigrated to Israel from the United States, is expected to stress the need for close relations with the U.S.
But Bennett, who shares Netanyahu’s hardline ideology, is also expected to echo the outgoing prime minister’s opposition to restoring the international nuclear deal with Iran.