Johnson: G7 pledge over 1B vaccine doses to poor nations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the head of the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022 and truly end the pandemic.

The Group of Seven leaders are expected to make other commitments after their three-day summit, which Johnson hosted.

The G-7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

More to come