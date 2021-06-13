Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Johnson: G7 pledge over 1B vaccine doses to poor nations
by Jill Lawless, Sylvia Hui, Danica Kirka And Jonathan Lemire, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted Jun 13, 2021 9:31 am EDT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) takes part in a meeting with (left to right) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Carbis Bay, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Saturday June 12, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.
Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX program.
The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the head of the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022 and truly end the pandemic.
The Group of Seven leaders are expected to make other commitments after their three-day summit, which Johnson hosted.
The G-7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.