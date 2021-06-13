Woman charged for not properly giving Brampton LTC residents prescribed meds

Peel police have laid charges against a woman after complaints that medication was allegedly not given to patients as prescribed at a long-term care home in Brampton.

An investigation began at the long-term care home in June in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

It revealed that 11 residents with “varying cognitive abilities” were “victimized in this incident,” the Region of Peel said in a release.

Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie, 59, from Brampton has been charged with 11 counts of failing to provide the necessities of life. Her court date has not yet been set.

All the victims have been assessed my medical staff and their families have been notified.