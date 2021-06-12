The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for June 12, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday June 12, 2021.

There are 1,401,006 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,401,006 confirmed cases (17,599 active, 1,357,493 resolved, 25,914 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 1,289 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 46.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,617 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,374.

There were 28 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 194 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.19 per 100,000 people.

There have been 35,639,265 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,374 confirmed cases (44 active, 1,323 resolved, seven deaths).

There were six new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 8.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 286,618 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (four active, 202 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 168,264 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,736 confirmed cases (145 active, 5,502 resolved, 89 deaths).

There were 10 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 14.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 85 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 12.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 865,727 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,291 confirmed cases (94 active, 2,152 resolved, 45 deaths).

There were seven new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 12.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 358,954 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 372,838 confirmed cases (1,970 active, 359,698 resolved, 11,170 deaths).

There were 182 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 22.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,250 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 179.

There were three new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,457,176 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 539,153 confirmed cases (5,841 active, 524,362 resolved, 8,950 deaths).

There were 502 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 39.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,734 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 533.

There were 15 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 106 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,364,122 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 54,163 confirmed cases (3,437 active, 49,633 resolved, 1,093 deaths).

There were 294 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 249.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,633 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 233.

There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 79.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 832,919 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 47,875 confirmed cases (874 active, 46,446 resolved, 555 deaths).

There were 106 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 74.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 590 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 84.

There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 881,544 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 230,298 confirmed cases (3,247 active, 224,782 resolved, 2,269 deaths).

There were 179 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 73.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,337 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 191.

There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.31 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,580,998 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 146,176 confirmed cases (1,920 active, 142,526 resolved, 1,730 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 37.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 910 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 130.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,793,185 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 98 confirmed cases (14 active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 33.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,098 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (nine active, 644 resolved, four deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,455 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press