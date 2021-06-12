Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jun 12, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 infections today, a day after starting to ease pandemic restrictions.

The province also recorded 15 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the numbers are based on nearly 24,100 tests completed in the last day.

Patios and non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen yesterday as Ontario went into the first stage of its economic reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 east of Brock Rd cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: It's the start to a beautiful weekend in the #GTA. If you've got photos of this morning's sunrise, share it with @680NEWS and…
Latest Weather
Read more