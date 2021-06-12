The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 infections today, a day after starting to ease pandemic restrictions.

The province also recorded 15 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the numbers are based on nearly 24,100 tests completed in the last day.

Patios and non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen yesterday as Ontario went into the first stage of its economic reopening.

