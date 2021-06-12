Loading articles...

RCMP officer killed while on duty in Saskatchewan

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A lawyer representing eight news media outlets is challenging decisions made by a Nova Scotia provincial court judge regarding the redaction of RCMP search warrants used in the investigation of the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer was killed while on duty early this morning in Saskatchewan.

Police say in a news release that the death is related to an investigation in the communities of Wolseley and Francis, east of Regina.

An earlier statement from RCMP says two people were arrested following a serious crash and there was a large police presence in the area.

Further details are expected later today.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EBGardiner approaching Jameson.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 PM
A beautiful day today! Get out and enjoy the sun but don't forget your sunscreen.. UV index is 9. Chance of passi…
Latest Weather
Read more