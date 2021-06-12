Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 12, 2021 at 2:58 am EDT

TORONTO — The massive $70 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot remained unclaimed after Friday night’s draw.

Once again, there was no winning ticket.

However, there were also 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 20 of them were won by a total of 24 ticket holders across the country.

Thirteen of those winning tickets were purchased in Ontario, four in the Prairies, three in Atlantic Canada, three in Quebec and one in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 15 will again be an estimated $70 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes will increase to 58.

The Canadian Press

