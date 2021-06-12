Man charged in connection to almost 40 break-ins across Toronto

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to almost 40 break-ins that happened across the city in the last three months.

Investigators say 39 commercial businesses were targeted between April 13 and June 2 in the areas of Brockton Village, Little Portugal, Roncesvalles, Corktown, the Danforth, Cabbagetown, Leslieville and in the downtown core.

It’s alleged the suspect would smash the front glass windows or doors and steal anything from cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or any other valuable property that was accessible.

As a result of a collaborative effort across police divisions, Wade Joshua Meyers, 41, of Toronto, was arrested on June 4.

He is facing almost 70 charges including four counts of break and enter with intent, 28 counts of break and enter and commit, and five counts of theft under $5,000.

He appeared in court on June 5.