Just over 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 15 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 89 new cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel, 51 in Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 31 in Durham.

There were nearly 24,100 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

There were another 830 resolved cases, dropping the active case count. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

The province reported 574 new cases and 4 deaths on Friday.

There are now 447 people hospitalized in the province with 422 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down over 200 since on week ago and ICU numbers have dropped nearly 100 in the last week.

There were 195,032 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, 11,022,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 71.9 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, while 12.89 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.