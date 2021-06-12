2 motorcyclists injured following Beaches crash

Two people have been seriously injured following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in The Beaches.

Police say a man and a woman were thrown from a motorcycle following a collision in the area of Queen Street West and Woodbine Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Paramedics say they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, while a 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not physically injured and remained at the scene. There are indications that the car may not have been in motion at the time of the crash.

There is no word if any charges will be laid at this time.