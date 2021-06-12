Loading articles...

1 person stabbed, 2 arrested during large gathering at Ashbridge's Bay Park

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police say two people are in custody after one person was stabbed during a large gathering at Ashbridge’s Bay Park.

Police were called to the east end park just after 9 p.m. and were greeted by what they say was a “very large crowd gathered on the beach.”

Additional officers along with the mounted unit were called in to try and disperse the crowd, which police say numbered well into the thousands.

A 20-year-old male was found on with stab wounds on the beach and transported to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

Two people were taken into custody, and according to police one of them is considered a suspect in the stabbing.

While COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened in Ontario this weekend as part of the Step 1 reopening plan, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

