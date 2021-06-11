Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tourmaline Oil signs deal to buy Black Swan Energy worth $1.1B in stock and debt
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2021 9:49 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT
CALGARY — Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it has signed a deal to buy Black Swan Energy Ltd. in a deal worth $1.1 billion in stock and debt.
Under the agreement for the privately held company, Tourmaline will pay 26 million shares and assume up to $350 million in debt.
Tourmaline says the acquisition of Black Swan and its assets in northeast British Columbia is part of its consolidation strategy in the North Montney region that it expects to be a key area of growth.
The company says it now expects to average approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production by mid-2022.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of July, subject to regulatory approvals.
Tourmaline says its board has also approved an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend of a penny per share to 17 cents, effective in the third quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TOU)
The Canadian Press
