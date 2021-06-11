Toronto high school teacher facing child pornography charges

A Toronto high school teacher has been arrested and is facing multiple child pornography charges following an investigation into “a large quantity of child sexual abuse material.”

Sean Done, a 32-year-old from Toronto, has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available online.

Done is employed with the Toronto District School Board as a teacher at Central Toronto Academy in the city’s west end.

Investigators are concerned about his possible contact with students online.

As part of the investigation involving the uploading of the material to the web, Toronto Police executed a search warrant in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West. Police say the material was seized during the search and the investigation is ongoing.

Done appeared in court virtually on Thursday.

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact police.