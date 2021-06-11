Toronto fire battling 2-alarm blaze at Cabbagetown rooming house

Toronto fire is currently battling a two-alarm blaze at a rooming house in Cabbagetown.

Emergency operations were called to 373 Ontario Street near Gerrard Street just before 6 p.m.

Aerial operations are underway and fire crews are working on controlling the fire and large amount smoke.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

There is no word yet if anyone has been injured.

Video courtesy of @JKanadisk:

More to come