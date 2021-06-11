Tire tracks mar rainbow-colored Pride crosswalk in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — City workers in Reno plan to keep repairing a rainbow-colored Pride Month crosswalk that was marred by tire tracks after it was painted this week under the Reno Arch, while police investigate the damage as a property destruction crime, an elected official said Friday.

City Councilman Devon Reese told the Reno Gazette Journal that city officials and Reno police were reviewing security camera video footage to identify vehicles that left what Reese called “intentional” black burnout tire marks on the colorful crossing.

The damage appeared late Tuesday, shortly after the painting was done this week by the city manager’s and public works offices to mark LGBTQ Pride Month.

On Wednesday, workers cleaned the marks and applied a new coat of paint.

Reese, the first openly gay City Council member, said city officials will clean and refresh the paint job throughout June and July to make sure it remains “a symbol of hope for the community.”

June is generally accepted as Pride Month, but festivities in Reno are scheduled in late July.

Earlier this month, Northern Nevada Pride announced a return of live events with the Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade on July 24.

The Associated Press



