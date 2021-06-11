Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite up in broad-based rally, U.S. stock markets also rise

Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in early trading as strength in the base metals sector helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.97 points at 20,089.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 106.87 points at 34,573.11. The S&P 500 index was up 7.48 points at 4,246.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.25 points at 14,029.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.55 cents US compared with 82.69 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 19 cents at US$70.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$9.80 at US$1,886.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB QEW approaching Bronte - problems have now been moved to the left shoulder. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
It’s Friday! 🙌 Pleasant conditions on the way and most of the weekend looks good too. Just a small chance of showe…
Latest Weather
Read more