Scarborough double shooting leaves man dead, woman in hospital

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of man in Scarborough near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 on Friday morning. Paramedics arrived to find one man gravely injured on scene, where he was pronounced dead.

They also found one woman in her 20s, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect details have been released.

