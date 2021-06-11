Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigate after Brampton teen drowns in Credit River
by News Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2021 11:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 11:43 pm EDT
Sign located at the Adamson St. North bridge over the Credit River in Norval, Ont., (GOOGLE MAPS)
A 14-year-old Brampton boy is dead after drowning in the Credit River near Georgetown.
Halton police say they were called to a bridge over the river near McNab Park in the community of Norval around 5 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses told police a group of youths, including the deceased teen, were jumping of the Adamson Street North bridge when the youth drowned.
“Police and paramedics were called to the scene, where witnesses and friends were performing life saving measures,” read a brief statement released late Friday night. “The 14-year-old Brampton male was rushed to Georgetown Hospital and sadly has succumbed to his injuries.”
Police say they have notified the next of kin but would not be releasing the boy’s name or any additional information at this time.