Ontario sets single-day vaccination record, reports nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths on Friday.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 2 per cent for the third straight day, down from 2.8 per cent one week ago. It is tied for the lowest positivity rate since October.

There were 28,949 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 84 in Peel, 79 in Waterloo, 51 in Porcupine and 31 in Hamilton.

There were another 850 resolved cases, dropping the active case count. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

There are now 489 people hospitalized in the province with 440 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down nearly 200 since on week ago and ICU numbers have dropped nearly 100 in the last week.

There were 199,951 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period. It is a new single-day record for vaccine doses administered across the province and more than 130,000 were second doses.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 10,827,420 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 71.9 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, while 11.9 per cent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

Following calls from top doctors and health experts to accelerate second doses in hot spots, the province announced Thursday it will begin to accept vaccine appointments on Monday for more residents living in areas where the Delta variant is prevalent.

Starting June 14, anyone living in Toronto, Peel Region, Halton, York Region, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and Porcupine – regardless of postal code – who received their first shot on or before May 9 is eligible to book a second dose appointment. This does not apply to those that received a first shot of AstraZeneca.

Residents will be able to book through the province’s online portal, through their respective public health units’ booking websites, or by using select pharmacies.

The province released new COVID-19 projections on Thursday, showing improvements in several areas as health officials point to second-dose vaccinations as a solution in controlling and limiting the spread of the Delta variant.

The Science Advisory Table expects daily COVID-19 cases to decline for the next 10 days, adding that as vaccinations continue to ramp up, it will be important to monitor variants for signs of breakthrough and serious infection.

Ontario has entered the Step 1 of its reopening plan, which will means a return to limited retail shopping and patio dining.

Step 1 of the plan was tentatively slated for June 14 but with new daily coronavirus cases remaining below 1,000 and vaccinations ramping up, provincial officials agreed to kickstart the Roadmap to Reopen a few days early.

Health Minister Christine Elliott was asked Thursday if the government would move ahead to Step 2 prior to the tentative July 2 date, she was non-committal saying it is too soon to look at an early Step 2.

The province has outlined that Step 2 would require 70 per cent of Ontario adults to be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent to be fully immunized against the virus.