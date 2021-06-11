MPs vote unanimously to convene emergency Islamophobia summit before August

OTTAWA — Federal lawmakers are calling on the government to convene an emergency summit on Islamophobia by the end of July.

In the House of Commons today, MPs voted unanimously to pass an NDP motion demanding the gathering in the wake of Sunday’s deadly attack against a Muslim family in London, Ont.

London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, who brought forward the non-binding motion, says the Liberal government needs to go beyond expressing condolences.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada must urgently address a problem with white supremacy and far-right radicalization and make policy changes at every level of government to prevent another attack.

Police allege the attack, which saw four family members driven down and killed on Sunday night, was a planned act that targeted Muslims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

