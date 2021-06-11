Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MPs vote unanimously to convene emergency Islamophobia summit before August
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2021 12:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Federal lawmakers are calling on the government to convene an emergency summit on Islamophobia by the end of July.
In the House of Commons today, MPs voted unanimously to pass an NDP motion demanding the gathering in the wake of Sunday’s deadly attack against a Muslim family in London, Ont.
London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, who brought forward the non-binding motion, says the Liberal government needs to go beyond expressing condolences.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada must urgently address a problem with white supremacy and far-right radicalization and make policy changes at every level of government to prevent another attack.
Police allege the attack, which saw four family members driven down and killed on Sunday night, was a planned act that targeted Muslims.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.