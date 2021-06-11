Loading articles...

Mother of suspect in London attack praying for victims and their family

Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 11:27 am EDT

LONDON, Ont. — The mother of the man accused of driving down and killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., says she is “grieved by the horrific tragedy.”

Alysia Bisset says she is praying for the victims and their family members.

Her son, Nathaniel Veltman, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Relatives have identified the dead as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal. 

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police have alleged the family was attacked because they were Muslim.

Veltman’s father has called the attack a senseless act and an “unspeakable crime.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

