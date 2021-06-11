Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,138.35, up 88.88 points.)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Technology. Down $1.18, or 19.31 per cent, to $4.93 on 9.9 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 40 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $17.21 on 7.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $48.27 on 7.5 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Down 1.5 cents, or 5.46 per cent, to 26 cents on seven million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Up 14 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $28.55 on 5.9 million shares.

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Down half a cent, or 1.39 per cent, to 35.5 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Up $2.55 or 8.3 per cent to $33.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it has signed a deal to buy Black Swan Energy Ltd. in a deal worth $1.1 billion in stock and debt. Under the agreement for the privately held company, Tourmaline will pay 26 million shares and assume up to $350 million in debt. Tourmaline says the acquisition of Black Swan and its assets in northeast British Columbia is part of its consolidation strategy in the North Montney region that it expects to be a key area of growth. The company says it now expects to average approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production by mid-2022. The deal is expected to close in the second half of July, subject to regulatory approvals. Tourmaline says its board has also approved an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend of a penny per share to 17 cents, effective in the third quarter.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Up 34 cents or 9.6 per cent to $3.89. Roots Corp. reported a loss of $4.9 million in its latest quarter as its sales rose nearly 25 per cent compared with a year ago at the start of the pandemic. The clothing retailer says the loss amounted to 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 1. The result compared with a loss of $7.8 million or 18 cents per diluted share a year ago. Sales in what was the company’s first quarter totalled $37.3 million, up from $29.9 million in the same quarter last year. Roots says its stores were closed due to the pandemic for about 30 per cent of the quarter compared with about half of the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Roots says it lost 10 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share a year ago.

Forever 21 — The low-cost fashion brand Forever 21 will have its full collections available at certain Hudson’s Bay Co. stores across the country, as the U.S. brand returns to the Canadian market. The first Hudson’s Bay stores started offering Forever 21 products on Friday at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall and the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont. YM Inc., which is the Canadian licensee of the Forever 21 brand, also recently opened stand-alone stores in Alberta and Quebec, Hudson’s Bay said. Forever 21 shuttered all of its Canadian locations in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy, although many of their stores remained open in the U.S. The new agreement will see Hudson’s Bay as the exclusive retailer of the brand in Canada. Laura Janney, senior vice-president of apparel at Hudson’s Bay, said the company expected to start offering Forever 21 in the fall season, but moved quickly to speed up its launch to Friday to coincide with Ontario allowing retailers to reopen with some restrictions. She said the brand expects strong demand as people look to buy new clothes, and may have changed sizes from either exercising more during the pandemic or sitting idle during remote work.

