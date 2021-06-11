Maxime Bernier arrested, charged by RCMP for defying public health measures in Manitoba

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was arrested by RCMP in Manitoba on Friday after attending an anti-lockdown rally and opposing COVID-19 restrictions.

Bernier’s official Twitter account posted footage of the arrest, which shows Bernier being handcuffed by officers and escorted away.

When asked if he’s carrying any weapons, Bernier says “no weapons, only my words.”

“Nothing would hurt you. Only my words, only my philosophy, only what I believe in.”

Our Leader Maxime Bernier was wrongfully arrested this afternoon by the RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., for attending rallies with supporters.

-PPC Team pic.twitter.com/sbOpu6RORn — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 11, 2021

“It is the duty of the RCMP to enforce the laws of Manitoba, and those include public health orders. Mr. Bernier knew of the health orders and has already received a ticket,” said Manitoba RCMP in a statement.

“The continuation of the offence of violating the current public health orders in Manitoba has resulted in his arrest. St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP arrested Mr. Bernier just outside of St. Pierre. He is charged under the Public Health Act with Contravening a Provision of the Act for assembling in a gathering at an outdoor public place and for failing to self-isolate in accordance with the Order upon arrival in Manitoba.

Bernier had made an earlier appearance at a rally in Winkler, Manitoba. He had been on a “Mad Max Manitoba tour” to protest restrictions in the province.

Current public health orders in Manitoba prohibit all outdoor gatherings.

Bernier has long frequented and hosted anti-lockdown and anti-pandemic rallies in the past.

More to come…