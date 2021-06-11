Loading articles...

ActiveTO road closures are back this weekend

Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 7:11 am EDT

Cyclists along Lake Shore Boulevard near the CNE grounds on June 12, 2020. As part of ActiveTO, the closed lanes provide space for runners and cyclists to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. GETTY IMAGES/Rene Johnston
Summary

The road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday

ActiveTO was introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow for physical distancing

It is another weekend of ActiveTO road closures along the eastern waterfront but no Lakeshore West closure once again this week.

The following road closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday:

  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

 

The City is also reminding drivers that roads in High Park will remain closed to traffic as of 11 p.m. Friday to ensure park-goers have space to ensure proper physical distancing over the weekend. The High Park closures have been extended to Monday at 7 a.m. for the long weekend.

The planned temporary ActiveTO Bayview multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road is now available to people walking and riding their bikes and will stay in place every day until April 2022, including weekends.

The city says they will be actively monitoring the traffic along Lake Shore Boulevard East this weekend and adjust signal timing at the intersection of Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to keep vehicles moving and people safe.

For the first time, a portion of Allen Road was closed off last weekend, though that closure is not back this time around.

The ActiveTO initiative was introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow for physical distancing by giving cyclists and pedestrians more space on roadways.

