Fashion brand Forever 21 returns to Canada with collections in Hudson's Bay stores
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2021 11:30 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
The clothing brand Forever 21 is making a return to the Canadian market after an agreement with Hudson’s Bay Co. allowing them to offer collections inside the department store.
Forever 21 debuts today at Hudson’s Bay stores in Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall and the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont.
Hudson’s Bay says multiple stores across the country will offer Forever 21 in the coming weeks, beginning in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.
The brand will also be available to order on the Hudson’s Bay website.
Forever 21, a low-cost fashion brand that is popular with younger shoppers, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and shuttered all of its Canadian locations.
The brand, which is represented by YM Inc. in Canada, still has multiple standalone locations in the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.
The Canadian Press
