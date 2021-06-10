Loading articles...

Transat AT plans gradual resumption of operations starting July 30

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. says it is planning to resume flying starting July 30.

The travel company suspended operations on Jan. 29 after Ottawa’s request to not travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as new quarantine measures and testing requirements.

Transat made the announcement to resume flying as it reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $69.6 million or $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30.

The result compared with a loss of $179.5 million or $4.76 per diluted share a year earlier at the start of the pandemic in Canada.

Revenue for what was the company’s second quarter totalled $7.6 million, down from $571.3 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $103.3 million or $2.74 per share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $38.8 million or $1.03 per share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jun 10, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press

