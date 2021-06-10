Loading articles...

Toronto man dead after skydiving accident in Innisfil

South Simcoe Police, 2020. SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

South Simcoe Police say a man has died after he was involved in a skydiving accident in Innisfil.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers say they responded to a call for help in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

A local sky diving club informed police they were trying to locate one of the skydivers and were concerned for their safety.

Police say a plane took off with four skydivers on board and all participants jumped, as planned.

One man, a 28-year-old from Toronto, separated from the group while in the air. His body was later discovered by police in a nearby field. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say next of kin have been notified and that the victim’s name will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.

