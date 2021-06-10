The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 590 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 130 new cases in Peel Region, 114 in Toronto, and 61 in Waterloo.

The Ministry of Health says 516 people are hospitalized with the virus — 450 in intensive care and 291 on a ventilator.

Ontario says 182,350 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday’s report for a total of more than 10.6 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

