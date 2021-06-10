'Ring of fire' solar eclipse takes over early morning sky

It was a big morning for sky-gazers, who haven’t been treated to a sight like this since 2017.

Here in the GTA, the annular solar eclipse Thursday morning created what’s called a “ring of fire”.

At around 5:40 a.m. ET, the moon passed across the sun, blocking it and casting a shadow on earth.

For some areas in the northeast U.S., the eclipse was lit up in a crescent shape.

In the GTA, the partial eclipse began at 5:35 a.m. and would last until 6:37 a.m. The maximum view in Toronto was at 5:40 a.m.