Quebec police say bodies found in Montreal-area home tied to murder-suicide

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say two bodies discovered in a home northeast of Montreal Wednesday morning involved a murder followed by a suicide.

Lisette Corbeil, 56, and David Joly, 49, were found dead in the home in Contrecoeur, Que.

Officers with the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police service made the discovery after responding to a 911 call.

Major crimes detectives from the provincial police took over the investigation, and a spokeswoman said late Wednesday the initial investigation indicates Corbeil was killed before Joly took his own life. Autopsies have been ordered on the bodies.

Corbeil was director of strategic projects for a chamber of commerce on Montreal’s south shore, and Joly was vice-president of a local hunting and fishing association.

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou Duval represents the Contrecoeur area and wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that Corbeil and Joly were well known in the community.

“Given the circumstances of this tragedy, mourning will be that much more difficult … There must be no more femicides,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press