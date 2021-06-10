Loading articles...

PM to get short list of potential governor general candidates in a few days

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a short list of potential candidates to become Canada’s next governor general will be in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hands in “the next few days.”

LeBlanc told a House of Commons committee Thursday that a six-member advisory panel that has been conducting a search for potential candidates has finished its work and will be forwarding its “interesting” recommendations to Trudeau shortly.

He acknowledged that he had hoped the matter would be resolved sooner.

The position of governor general, Canada’s head of state, has been vacant since Julie Payette resigned in January following a scathing independent report on the toxic work environment that had developed at Rideau Hall during her tenure.

Since then, Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has been fulfilling the governor general’s duties as administrator — a situation LeBlanc admits is not ideal for the long term.

In addition to LeBlanc, the advisory panel includes acting clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette, Inuit leader Natan Obed, Universite de Montreal rector Daniel Jutras, interim Canada Post chair Suromitra Sanatani and Judith LaRoque, a former secretary to the governor general.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #EB401 express approaching 427. Two right lanes blocked. Left lane blocked collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
PATIO FORECAST: Tomorrow is the big day (or tonight at 12:01am!). Patios will be opening and any precipitation shou…
Latest Weather
Read more