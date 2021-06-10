Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario to present new COVID-19 modelling ahead of Friday reopening
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2021 6:24 am EDT
Ontario is to release new COVID-19 projections today on the eve of its economic reopening.
New modelling will be presented at the afternoon pandemic update with the province’s top doctor.
Those numbers will come as the province prepares to enter the first step of its reopening plan on Friday, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining.
New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks and the province is moving ahead with the first step of its reopening plan a few days early.
More restrictions will loosen after 21 days if pandemic indicators improve and more people get vaccinated.
Despite positive trends, officials say they’re monitoring the spread of a more infectious virus variant.
