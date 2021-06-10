Ontario to update COVID-19 vaccine rollout today

Ontario is set to provide an update on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will provide the update in a news conference at 1 p.m.

Speculation is the announcement will surround the further acceleration of second doses.

The province has been able to move forward with accelerated second doses due to an increase in vaccine supply. The Ford government has said they will look to further accelerate things based on the availability of vaccines.

Canada’s procurement minister announced Wednesday that the country is set to receive seven million doses of the Moderna vaccine through June. Canada is anticipating another shipment of 12 million Pfizer doses in June.

The more transmissible new Delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted politicians and public health officials to urge Ontario to learn from the early mistakes of its vaccine rollout and prioritize Peel Region for second doses.

In Peel, the Delta variant is poised to become the dominant strain this month, and experts fear it could spread across the province if it isn’t contained.

“On Friday I want to remind our residents these first steps to reopening are not a full return to normal. We do have high first-dose coverage but we have low second-dose coverage,” said Peel’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh.

The NDP has called on the Ford government to prioritize sending second doses of vaccines to hot spots where a more infectious virus variant is spreading to help avoid another lockdown.

“People need to have confidence that this early reopening won’t backfire,” said NDP deputy leader Sara Singh. “In order to guarantee that, the Ford government needs to do what the experts are telling them to do: offer everyone in a hot spot a second dose of the COVID vaccine right now.”

The science shows that one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine provides approximately 33 to 50 per cent protection against the Delta variant.

Graphics courtesy of @jkwan_md

More Ontarians became eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial system this week.

Those aged 70 and older, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, can now book their second shot at mass immunization clinics on the province’s online booking portal or through its phone line.

People can also book through public health units that use their own booking system.

AstraZeneca recipients who received the shot more than 12 weeks ago can also book an mRNA second dose through the provincial system.

The province updated its guidance last week to allow anyone who got AstraZeneca to choose between Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca for their second dose.

Eligible Ontarians can continue booking second shots through participating pharmacies or primary care settings that are giving out second doses.

Approximately 71 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose, while 10 per cent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

Before Step 2 of the reopening plan can begin, 70 per cent of Ontario adults need at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20 per cent need to have received both doses. Step 2 would allow for hair salons to reopen and indoor gatherings of up to five people.

Ontario is also set to release new COVID-19 projections on Thursday.

The new modelling will be presented at the afternoon pandemic update with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams.