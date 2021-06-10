Monet masterpieces set to get the massive immersive treatment, Toronto premiere

TORONTO — Make room, van Gogh. A new immersive art experience will celebrate the masterworks of Claude Monet.

A massive installation dubbed “Beyond Monet” makes its world premiere Aug. 5 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Producers say the large-scale exhibit will transform more than 400 paintings into larger-than-life images, including well-known masterpieces from the “Water Lilies” series.

Billed as the largest immersive exhibit in the country, the installation will cover more than 4,600 square metres.

Its designers are from the Montreal-based Normal Studio, who are also behind the show “Beyond Van Gogh,” which similarly melds moving images and music. Meanwhile, there’s another large-scale van Gogh showcase, “Immersive Van Gogh,” from a different team.

Tickets to “Beyond Monet” start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. They’re available at monettoronto.com.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press